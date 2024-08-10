Man arrested after trying to drive R900 000 stolen car across Zim border

On the same day, Mandla Mandela’s R4-million Toyota Prado was also recovered in Limpopo.

A South African man suspected of trying to smuggle a stolen car into Zimbabwe was arrested on Thursday. Picture: Supplied/Saps

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the Beitbridge border for being in possession of a stolen Toyota Prado.

The car, worth R900 000, was reported stolen in Pretoria on Monday.

Toyota Prado being smuggled into Zimbabwe

The police’s anti-smuggling task team in Limpopo on Thursday received a tip-off that the vehicle was about to be smuggled into Zimbabwe.

“The team responded promptly, and a white Toyota Prado VX, which was reported stolen on Monday, 05 August 2024 in Villieria policing area, Pretoria in Gauteng province was spotted at the R37 road from Lebowakgomo to Polokwane,” said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

He said the driver was unable to produce the valid documents for the car when he was stopped.

“He was apprehended on the spot for possession of presumed stolen motor vehicle.”

Ledwaba added that the driver was a South African man. He will appear at the Thabamoopo Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 12 August 2024.

Police said investigations into the stolen car are ongoing.

Limpopo’s Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the arrest, saying the police members have proved their dedication by persistently recovering stolen vehicles in the province.

Mandla Mandela’s car recovered

The recovery of the Toyota Prado occurred on the same day that a R4 million car belonging to a member of parliament was also about to be smuggled into Zimbabwe.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 200 was recovered in Lebowakgomo near Polokwane. It reportedly belongs to Mandla Mandela, the grandson of former president Nelson Mandela.

The Toyota Land Cruiser, that reportedly belongs to Mandla Mandela, was recovered near Polokwane. Picture: Supplied/Saps

On Friday, police said the car was stolen at Menlyn Mall in Pretoria.

“The vehicle, stolen on Thursday afternoon, 7 August 2024 at a parking lot in Menlyn Mall, Pretoria, was on its way to being smuggled into Zimbabwe when the suspect was apprehended later in the evening.

“The 42-year-old Zimbabwean national was charged with possession of presumed stolen motor vehicle and contravention of the Immigration Act after it was established that he was in the country illegally.”

The suspect will appear at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on 12 August.

