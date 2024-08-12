Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Alex Japho Matlala

By Alex Japho Matlala

Journalist

3 minute read

12 Aug 2024

05:10 am

‘Ramathuba’s name will be written in history’ – Mbalula praises Limpopo ANC leaders

'Your good work is going to pave your way to the top.'

ANC Limpopo Phophi Ramathuba

ANC secretary-general, Comrade Fikile Mbalula during the media briefing on 20 July 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the future of Limpopo – the party’s best performing province in the May elections – looks bright under the stewardship of Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba and ANC Youth League provincial chair, Tonny Rachoene.

Mbalula said the ANC was in a state of renewal.

The party, the secretary-general said, could not tolerate any kind of corruption.

He prasied Rachoene for his “hard work, determination and dedication”.

ALSO READ: Limpopo ANC prepares for elective conference to elect new leaders

Mbalula added: “Your good work is going to pave your way to the top. But please, don’t rush it. It will happen automatically when the time is right.

“Most of our people in the ANC have fallen because they rush things. If you tread carefully, your good deeds will take you up to the top.”

Rachoene is current provincial chair for the ANC youth league in Limpopo, an ex-officio of the ANC national executive committee [NEC] and now the MEC for public works, roads and infrastructure.

Mbalula hails Limpopo premier

Mbalula also praised Ramathuba, saying her name would be “written in the good books of history.”

He cited her record as provincial health MEC when, on a visit to a hospital close to the border with Zimbabwe, she berated a Zimbabwean patient, telling her that undocumented foreigners placed a strain in the provincial health budget.

Mbalula also had words of admiration for electricity Minister Sputla Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying he was a dedicated hard worker.

He said Ramokgopa was given the job to deal with electricity problems in the country.

“Today we can proudly say you have made it. Load shedding is over. It is gone because you are a hard worker and for that, we thank you.”

NOW READ: ‘No step aside’ for Limpopo ANC deputy chair Florence Radzilani

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula Limpopo Phophi Ramathuba

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Police and private security are now the cowboys in SA’s crime Wild West
News ANC granted leave to appeal MK party trademark case at Supreme Court
Celebs And Viral Home Affairs finds evidence of fraud by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother
News Zuma’s ‘struggle’ to privately prosecute Ramaphosa continues [VIDEO]
South Africa Panga-wielding Pastor Mboro among four others to appear in Palm Ridge court

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES