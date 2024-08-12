‘Ramathuba’s name will be written in history’ – Mbalula praises Limpopo ANC leaders

'Your good work is going to pave your way to the top.'

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the future of Limpopo – the party’s best performing province in the May elections – looks bright under the stewardship of Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba and ANC Youth League provincial chair, Tonny Rachoene.

Mbalula said the ANC was in a state of renewal.

The party, the secretary-general said, could not tolerate any kind of corruption.

He prasied Rachoene for his “hard work, determination and dedication”.

Mbalula added: “Your good work is going to pave your way to the top. But please, don’t rush it. It will happen automatically when the time is right.

“Most of our people in the ANC have fallen because they rush things. If you tread carefully, your good deeds will take you up to the top.”

Rachoene is current provincial chair for the ANC youth league in Limpopo, an ex-officio of the ANC national executive committee [NEC] and now the MEC for public works, roads and infrastructure.

Mbalula hails Limpopo premier

Mbalula also praised Ramathuba, saying her name would be “written in the good books of history.”

He cited her record as provincial health MEC when, on a visit to a hospital close to the border with Zimbabwe, she berated a Zimbabwean patient, telling her that undocumented foreigners placed a strain in the provincial health budget.

Mbalula also had words of admiration for electricity Minister Sputla Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying he was a dedicated hard worker.

He said Ramokgopa was given the job to deal with electricity problems in the country.

“Today we can proudly say you have made it. Load shedding is over. It is gone because you are a hard worker and for that, we thank you.”

