Police helicopter swoops in to secure arrest of hijacker in Gqeberha

Two armed suspects got more than they bargained for when they chose to hijack a truck making a liquor delivery in Gqeberha.

A police Airwing helicopter called in to stop suspects who had hijacked a truck in Gqeberha proved successful on Thursday, circling the vehicle until it stopped and then locating one of the suspects in hiding.

The truck was busy with a delivery at a liquor outlet on Kei Street, Sherwood, when two unknown armed male suspects approached the vehicle at 8.15am.

They forced the driver and passenger of the truck out and into a Toyota Quantum minibus.

Dropped near a graveyard

They then drove the two victims, aged 36 and 39, to Walmer, where they were left in the bushes close to a graveyard. It was there that the victims alerted Walmer police, who promptly searched for the hijacked truck.

The helicopter was called in to assist with this and spotted the truck on the R334 between Motherwell and Kariega, heading to the latter town, at 9.40am.

“After circling the truck, it stopped on the side of the road, and two male suspects jumped out and fled into very dense bushes on the side of the road,” explained Captain Andre Beetge of the office of the Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape.

“Various Saps members and security officials responded to the backup call, and the 37-year-old suspect was soon spotted by the pilot, and the ground forces zoomed in on him.

“Members of the local neighbourhood watch apprehended the suspect, assisted by members of a security company.”

The man was formally arrested by the police, and a jamming device was found in his possession and confiscated.

Working relationship

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commander, Major General Vuyisile Ncata, expressed his gratitude for the good working relationship between Saps and the external role-players who took part in the recovery of the truck and the arrest of the suspect.

“We will continue to keep a zero tolerance towards criminals engaging in violent crimes using firearms as the tools of their trade,” he said.

“I also wish for the bonds we have with local securities and neighbourhood watches to be strengthened. Together, we can do more”.

