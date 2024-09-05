Man arrested after stolen copper cables worth R20 million recovered in Durban scrapyard

Police said intelligence information had led officers to the possibility of illegal activities at the scrapyard.

A scrapyard manager has been arrested after police in KwaZulu-Natal recovered stolen copper cables worth approximately R20 million. Picture: Saps

The stolen cables were discovered on Martin Drive in Queensburgh on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said intelligence information had led to the possibility of illegal activities at the scrapyard.

Operation

Netshiunda said an operation was planned, which was spearheaded by the Public Order Policing Unit.

“Police gathered intelligence on Tuesday about illegal activities which were happening at the scrapyard and an operation, spearheaded by the Public Order Policing was planned.

“On Wednesday morning, the operation, which also involved members of the Hawks, was executed and large amount of copper was found. The eThekwini Municipality officials confirmed that the bulk of the stolen copper recovered belong to the municipality. A 59-year-old man who identified himself as the manager of the scrapyard was detained,” Netshiunda said.

The man is expected to appear in court soon.

Copper cable theft

Earlier this year, KZN police nabbed two suspects with almost R3 million worth of stolen Eskom and Prasa copper cables.

The duo were handcuffed during a compliance inspection operation by members of the Economic Infrastructure Task Team (EITT) at a scrapyard on Martin Drive in Queensmead on Monday.

Netshiunda said during the inspection, officers spotted two vehicles parked outside the scrapyard and upon searching them made the discovery.

“Police found copper cables which were positively identified to be belonging to the power utility, Eskom. After failing to explain the origin of the cables, a 37-year-old suspect was arrested. Another search inside the scrapyard also resulted in the recovery of more copper cables which belonged to PRASA and the second suspect, aged 39 years old, was also arrested.

The issue of copper theft came up in parliament in January when, in response to a question from the Democratic Alliance (DA),former Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan said 4 633km of copper cable had been looted between the 2020 financial year to the end of October 2023.

