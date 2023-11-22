Recognise this man? He allegedly raped a girl right before her matric exams

A Grade 12 learner in Welkom was kidnapped and sexually assaulted while waiting for a taxi, police on a manhunt for an unknown motorist.

Unknown motorist wanted after a Grade 12 learner was kidnapped and raped in Welkom. Picture: Saps

The Free State police are on a hunt for an unknown motorist after a Grade 12 learner was kidnapped and raped in Welkom.

The matric learner, 18, was accompanied by her mother’s cousin on October 13 at around 3.15pm to wait for a taxi outside Reitzpark Primary School in Welkom.

While waiting, a blue Renault Clio sedan stopped next to them with just the driver inside the vehicle.

The motorist packed the learner’s bags, which included a brown mink blanket, toiletries, clothes, a pillowcase, a school bag containing books, a Hisense P40 cellphone, cash, and additional books, into the suspect’s boot.

The learner had additional books in her bag because she had attended a programme for matriculants to get ready for their final exams.

Learner allegedly raped at an open field

According to Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, the driver took State Way Road towards Theunissen and stopped at an open field.

“He took out a knife and demanded cash. He instructed her to undress her clothes, and she was raped,” Thakeng said.

Following the incident, he told the learner to exit the car, and the motorist drove away, leaving her by herself. There was no registration number on the back of the car.

Thakeng said another person took her home after giving her a lift, and the incident was reported to Welkom police station.

A case of kidnapping, rape, and robbery was registered for further investigation.

The police have urged anyone with information to trace the motorist’s picture to contact Detective Sergeant Mmile Raleting of the Welkom Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit at 083 371 3984 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Two missing girls in Mangaung

Meanwhile, the police in Mangaung are seeking help from the public to find the missing victims.

Police in Mangaung requests public assistance in two separate kidnapping cases. Picture: Saps

22-year-old Lesego Mamello Motaung was reported missing by her aunt at Parkweg police station on 30 October.

23-year-old Lerato Masiu was last seen by her mother on Thursday, 16 November 2023, at about 12:30. Lerato left home with an unknown African male pretending to be an investigation officer.

Any member of the public who can assist the police in locating Motaung and Masiu is requested to contact Colonel Msokoli Bolsiek at 082 466 8530 or Constable Tumo Godfrey Choane at 082 465 5945.

