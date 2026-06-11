MEC calls for united action against GBVF and child abuse in Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape government says violence against women and children remains a crisis requiring urgent intervention.

The Eastern Cape department of social development has called on officials and the public to work together and fight against the rising number of femicides and abuse of children.

MEC Bukiwe Fanta said the department statistics revealed 60 women were killed from January, while child abuse cases reported to the provincial department of social development were 3 168.

Child abuse figures raise concern

She said several child abuse cases reported to the department including 35 cases of abandoned children, 1 328 cases of sexual abuse, 153 cases of emotional abuse, and 279 of physical abuse.

“Alfred Nzo municipality has the highest number of sexual abuse cases with 366, followed by OR Tambo district with 362, Nelson Mandela metro 278, Chris Hani district with 136.”

The MEC added the department was shocked by the brutal murder and rape of women in Dudula and Masakala villages.

“The department is condemning the horrific acts of violence against women that have plagued the Dudula and Masakala villages in Matatiele. The recent brutal murder and rape of women in these communities are not just crimes, they are a direct assault on the dignity and safety of every woman in our society.

Brutal attacks spark renewed calls for action

Fanta said: “The grim reality that six women have lost their lives to gender-based violence (GBV) in Matatiele since April is a stark reminder of the urgent need for action. We cannot and will not stand idly by while our mothers, sisters and daughters are subjected to such violence.”

She said the wave of violence was not merely a local issue, but a national crisis.

The MEC added GBV permeates society, fuelled by toxic masculinity, societal indifference, and systemic inequalities.

“We must confront these realities if we are to create a safer environment for women and children. Violence against women is not an isolated incident, it is a pervasive issue that demands our collective action. Our department is committed to addressing this crisis head-on as we will not tolerate the brutalisation of women in any form.”

Strengthening support for survivors

Fanta said her department would visit affected areas to interact with different role players and try to find a solution to the abuse of women and children.

She stated her department would strengthen the support systems for survivors, ensuring they have access to the necessary resources for healing and justice.

This includes not only legal support, but psychological and emotional care, which are critical for recovery, she said.

Fanta urged the communities to take a stand against violence.

Communities urged to break the silence

“Silence is complicity. We must foster a culture where victims feel safe to report abuse and communities actively support survivors. Education and awareness campaigns are essential in changing societal attitudes towards gender-based violence. We must teach our children about respect, consent, and equality, instilling values that will help eradicate violence from our communities.

“We need to see swift and decisive action taken against perpetrators of heinous acts. The message must be clear: violence against women will not be tolerated and those responsible wills face the full weight of the law,” Fanta added.

When answering questions in the legislature, MEC for transport and community safety Xolile Nqatha said to address the issues, the department would strengthen community patrols and encourage people to alert the authorities when suspecting a crime is about to happen.