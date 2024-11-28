Mexican man nabbed in R100m ‘drug lab’ bust in Rietfontein

A multi-disciplinary team descended on the property with a search-and-seizure warrant after extensive surveillance.

Officers made the grim discovery in Rietfontein on Wednesday

Gauteng police arrested a 39-year-old Mexican national after dismantling a suspected drug lab with an estimated value of R100 million in Johannesburg West Rand.

Dug lab bust

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said a multi-disciplinary team descended on the property with a search-and-seizure warrant after extensive surveillance on the drug lab.

“Following extensive surveillance conducted on the premises, the takedown led the team to seize various chemicals, drug manufacturing equipment and final product which was confirmed to be Methamphetamine commonly known as Crystal Meth or Tik. The team also seized cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Atteridgeville Magistrates Court on charges of dealing in and manufacturing of drugs as well as for the contravention of the Immigration Act,” Van Wyk said.

Foreigners arrested

In August, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police arrested two undocumented foreigners for possession and dealing in drugs worth R3 million in two separate incidents.

The suspects were arrested by members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit that specialises in narcotics.

Police were conducting an operation when they gathered intelligence about a man who was selling drugs and the information was immediately operationalised.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect was spotted in Umbilo and upon searching his vehicle, police found 900 heroine capsules.

The street value of the recovered drugs is estimated at R2 million.

Heroin

In a separate drug bust, a 38-year-old illegal immigrant was arrested after he was found in possession of heroin powder in Berea.

Netshiunda said the suspect was put on surveillance following his suspected involvement in narcotics related activities.

“Further investigations pointed to his apartment on Riley Road in Essenwood where a search was conducted, leading to the recovery of more heroin powder worth a street value of about R1 million.

“Both suspects are due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday,” said Netshiunda.

