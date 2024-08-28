Foreigners arrested for possession and dealing in drugs worth millions

The suspects were arrested by members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit that specialises in narcotics on Tuesday.

Follow-up investigations led the police to the suspect’s house where more powder and heroin capsules were found. Picture: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested two undocumented foreigners for possession and dealing in drugs worth R3 million in two separate incidents.

Police were conducting an operation when they gathered intelligence about a man who was selling drugs and the information was immediately operationalised.

Heroin

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect was spotted in Umbilo and upon searching his vehicle, police found 900 heroine capsules.

“Follow-up investigations led the police to the suspect’s house on Sphiwe Zuma Avenue in Umbilo where more heroin capsules and powder were found.”

The street value of the recovered drugs is estimated at R2 million.

“The 34-year-old suspect was duly arrested and charged with possession and dealing in drugs as well as being in the country illegally,” said Netshiunda.

Illegal immigrant

In a separate drug bust, a 38-year-old illegal immigrant was arrested after he was found in possession of heroin powder in Berea.

Netshiunda said the suspect was put on surveillance following his suspected involvement in narcotics related activities.

“Further investigations pointed to his apartment on Riley Road in Essenwood where a search was conducted, leading to the recovery of more heroin powder worth a street value of about R1 million.

“Both suspects are due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday,” said Netshiunda.

KZN arrests

On Tuesday, at least 123 undocumented foreigners were arrested during an early integrated operation in KZN.

The multidisciplinary operation involving the South African Police Service (SAPS), Metro Police, Correctional Services, Home Affairs and other law enforcement agencies also saw the recovery of counterfeit US dollars equivalent to R4.1 million at Point, Durban CBD.

Netshiunda said the operation was aimed at stamping the authority of the state and raiding hijacked buildings in and around the Durban CBD.

