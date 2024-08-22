Middelburg municipal officials convicted for fraud and money laundering

A former project manager and supply chain clerk were allegedly involved in fraud that cost the municipality R150 000.

Two officials at Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality have been convicted of fraud and money laundering after their activities cost the municipality R150 000.

The Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday convicted the former project manager of the municipality, Luthando Mpangeva, and the former administration clerk at its supply chain management, Mxolisi Evidence Hadebe.

The pair was charged along with Sibusiso Blessing Simelane, the sole director of Evoke Trading (Pty) Ltd., who pleaded guilty to the crime, and the trial was separated.

Evidence of fraud

It is alleged that in 2018, the trio colluded in facilitating and submitting fraudulent invoices from Evoke Trading to the municipality without any services rendered.

As a result, the municipality suffered a loss of over R150 000.

Mpangeva and Hadebe were both convicted on five counts of fraud and money laundering in terms of Section 4(1)(a)(ii) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004.

The case has been postponed to 24 and 25 October for a pre-sentence report and sentencing.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, said cases like this show the state is “committed to fighting financial crimes and protecting the economy of the country”.

