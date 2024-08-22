Mpumalanga teacher suspended for cutting pupil’s braids in class

It is not yet clear what led to this incident.

In yet another incident involving hair in South African schools, the Mpumalanga Department of Education has placed a teacher on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.

This follows the online circulation of a video showing a teacher from LD Moetanalo High School in Mhluzi, within the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality, forcefully cutting a pupil’s braids in class.

In the video, other pupils look on as the teacher attempts to cut the braids of a resisting student.

ALSO READ: SAHRC: Uniform policies must allow pupils to dress according to gender identity and expression

It is not yet clear what led to this incident.

Teacher suspended over hair incident

The department has placed the teacher on precautionary suspension while the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident unfolds.

The pupils affected by the incident will receive psychosocial counselling from departmental officials.

“Teachers are expected to conduct themselves appropriately and professionally, as guided by their professional ethics and the South African Council for Educators (SACE). Therefore, this conduct is deemed inappropriate,” said the department.

ALSO READ: Teachers sit unemployed as over 31 000 teaching posts lie vacant (VIDEO)

“They are supposed to be mindful of the Bill of Rights and always act in the best interests of learners.”

The department added that it would also review the school’s code of conduct for learners as part of the investigation process.

Schools and pupils’ rights

The incident comes just months after the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) raised concerns about school policies that infringe on pupils’ rights.

The SAHRC conducted an inquiry and found that, in certain circumstances, school uniform and appearance policies infringe on pupils’ rights to dignity in South African schools.

The inquiry took place in March 2022 and was hosted in Gqeberha, with participation from the Eastern Cape Department of Basic Education, the Office of the Premier, associations representing independent and private schools, labour unions, tertiary institutions, and parents, among others.

The commission released the report earlier this year.

Hair policies

During the inquiry, concerns were raised regarding gender-neutral policies, the regulation of hairstyles, particularly for black students, and the accommodation of cultural symbols.

Participants also noted that extreme measures, such as the ‘two-finger’ hair policy for black boys and disciplinary actions for certain hairstyles or braids, caused anxiety and stress.

WATCH: Mpumalanga teachers protest over safety issues at schools

Complaints highlighted biases rooted in Eurocentric norms, which neglect African hairstyles, historically stigmatised during apartheid.

“Policing African students’ hair is questioned, emphasising the need to critically examine such actions given the historical context,” the report reads.

The National Department of Basic Education and provincial departments have a month left to audit all school codes to ensure pupils can express their culture, religion, and beliefs.