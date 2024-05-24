Family fraud: Mother and daughter granted bail after allegedly cheating Sars of R90k

The pair are accused of submitting fraudulent tax returns to Sars, costing it R90 200.

A mother and daughter from Mpumalanga have been charged with defrauding the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of more than R90 000.

Mary Joyce Mlangeni (67) and Ntombizodwa Siphesihle Thompson (34) will appear before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court again on 28 June after making bail for a collective R8 000.

ALSO READ: Nigerian in court for over R12m City of Tshwane fraud: Inside his scam

Fraudulent tax returns

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala, said their appearance comes after they were arrested by the Hawks Nelspruit based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act.

“It is alleged that during March 2015, Mary Joyce Mlangeni (accused number one) in her capacity as a sole member of the company called Lutshango Security and Trading submitted false information and fraudulent tax returns to the South African Revenue Service together with her daughter Ntombizodwa Siphesihle Thompson (accused number two), claiming tax returns through misrepresentation by prejudicing the Revenue Service, causing actual loss to the amount of R90 200,” Tshabalala said.

ALSO READ: Dispelling myths: SA tax obligations and international residency

“The actual claim submitted was amounting to R48 million but only R90 200 was paid into Lutshango Security and Trading FNB business account.”

Mlangeni was granted R5 000 bail, while Thompson was granted R3 000 bail.

Fraud on the up in South Africa

Released this month, the 2024 Fraud Statistics showed fraud is now one of the greatest risks to South Africans regarding their wealth.

In fact, there has been a 32% increase in the number of incidents reported to the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service in 2023.

“This increase is alarming and indicates how South Africans are becoming easy targets for fraudsters and scammers who are highly motivated to find their next victim,” Manie van Schalkwyk, CEO of the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS), says.