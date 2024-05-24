Hawks seize illegal alcohol worth R1.6m and counterfeit sugar in KZN

The offloading of suspicious amounts of sugar led the police to illegal and fake alcohol worth millions.

A vehicle at the Hawks offices in Pretoria on 17 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) confiscated a massive haul of illicit liquor worth R1.6 million in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal.

The operation, which took place on Wednesday, was a joint effort between the Hawks’ Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit, Estcourt police station, South African Revenue Services Customs (Sars), and brand holders.

Among the charges the alleged owner of the alcohol will face is violating the Counterfeit Goods Act.

ALSO READ: Watch: Pikitup workers collect rubbish under guard as ‘some arrests’ are made

The Counterfeit Goods Act makes it a criminal offense to manufacture, sell, or be in possession of fake products.

This includes packaging and or branding with the intention of passing the items of as original.

Counterfeit sugar and liquor seized

Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said the team received a tip-off from Estcourt police about a hijacked truck unloading large amounts of sugar at a warehouse in the area.

“Three suspects were arrested and charged for possession of property suspected to be stolen,” said Mhlongo.

ALSO READ: Case against alleged ex-KPMG fraudster Fidelis Moema, co-accused postponed

An area next to the truck was exposed when subsequent searches were conducted. The said area was packed with large quantities of liquor.

This prompted the notification of Hawks members, Sars customs and brand holders who made their way to the scene.

“Tests were conducted and it was established that it [the sugar] was counterfeit as well as illicit liquor,” Mhlongo added.

ALSO READ: Two police officers killed, another injured in Eastern Cape crash

Not only was the liquor fake and illegal, some of it failed to meet South Africa’s alcohol standard by volume percentage. This means it is unsuitable for sale in the country.

The Sars unit confiscated the items for duty verification and further investigation, while the Hawks seized duplicated bottles of liquor, including fake labels and boxes.

The KZN Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona, gave praise to the team for their work in disrupting the illegal liquor trade.