Hawks swoop on two alleged instigators of Mthatha taxi violence

Authorities worked around the clock to track down two suspects believed to have been behind the incitement of the Mthatha taxi violence.

The South African Police Service (Saps) beefed up its numbers with reinforcements in the Mthatha area following the blockade of roads leading in and out of the town by disgruntled taxi operators. Pictures: X screengrabs

The Eastern Cape Hawks pounced on the two alleged instigators of the violent taxi strike which led to all major routes into Mthatha being blocked on Monday.

The taxi blockade soon spiralled out of control, claiming the lives of three people and leading to the widespread looting of hijacked trucks used in the N2 and R61 blockade.

Border Alliance Taxi Association (Bata) Mthatha branch deputy chair Mthuthuzeli Sogoni and Cebolenkosi Sekrenya, a bakery employee, were arrested this week for allegedly inciting the public on social media to engage in public violence.

They were arrested by the Hawks in intelligence-driven operations, according to Hawks Eastern Cape spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Anele Fumba.

Mthatha taxi violence

At the centre of the taxi violence was a dispute over routes between Bata and the Uncedo Service Taxi Association.

Tensions also flared up after a police crackdown led to 53 firearms being confiscated from taxi operators.

A truck carrying alcohol and one carrying @EFFSouthAfrica T-shirts are among several trucks that have been looted in Mthatha. Those behind the looting are wearing EFF t-shirts. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/ML1YzbDScE — Ronald Masinda (@RONALDMASINDA) May 27, 2024

To ensure the safety and security of voters during election week in OR Tambo District Municipality’s capital town, additional police officers were deployed alongside the army by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints).

Pair of alleged instigators traced to Mthatha

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the pair believed to be behind the incitement of the taxi violence, was traced to Mthatha where they were arrested on Thursday.

Border Alliance Taxi Association (Bata) Mthatha branch deputy chair Mthuthuzeli Sogoni. Picture: Supplied

“The 52-year-old Mthuthuzeli Sogoni is a member of a taxi association in the OR Tambo District and he was wanted in relation to a voice note he allegedly circulated, inciting violence and mobilising people not to vote,” Mathe revealed.

The second accused – the 47-year-old Ncebo Nkosi – was nabbed following a video recording in which he called on taxi operators and owners to embark on a violent protest and disrupt the elections.

ALSO READ: Was your vote counted accurately? IEC had to employ officers with ‘higher maths literacy’

Suspects out on bail

The two men have appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning on charges of incitement to public violence, contravention of the Cyber Act, as well as contravention of the Electoral Act.

According to Daily Dispatch, Sekrenya told Magistrate Michael Bradfield he was terminally ill and due for an operation soon.

Bakery employee Cebolenkosi Sekrenya has appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 31 May. Picture: Supplied

He also revealed in court that he had been sentenced for murder in 2013, but had later been granted parole.

He said he had not been able to take medication since he was arrested on Thursday.

Sogoni said he had nine children and a wife and was the sole breadwinner in his family.

The suspects are both out on R3 000 bail each. The case has been postponed to 22 July for further investigation.

Spread of inflammatory messages on social media condemned

Mathe emphasised that NatJoints has repeatedly warned social media users to refrain from posting and sharing inflammatory messages that could cause harm, mobilise communities to incite violence and engage in criminal acts.

“Members of the public are once again discouraged from sharing inflammatory messages that quite often redirect and divert police resources and personnel from attending to serious and violence-related crimes,” the police spokesperson concluded.

Mthatha Airport drama

Meanwhile, services at the Mthatha Airport were halted on Monday after five gun-wielding men wearing balaclavas entered the airport facility, ordering its immediate closure while threatening to burn it down.

The five men were arrested after a shootout with police, with two of them sustaining injuries.

NOW READ: Mthatha taxi violence: Police and army pour personnel in ahead of elections