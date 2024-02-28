Mugged in under 60 seconds: Checkers Sixty60 driver robbed at gunpoint

In a video that has since gone viral, the driver is seen waiting for his customer to come out and pick up their packages when he is robbed at gunpoint just outside the destination of his delivery.

Tough times are lasting in this economy, with armed criminals now robbing unsuspecting delivery drivers.

Delivering groceries to customers who love convenience is often an easy task for most delivery drivers. However, on Monday, for one Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver, an ordinary delivery turned into a frightening ordeal.

In a video that has since gone viral, the driver is seen waiting for his customer to come out and pick up their packages when he is robbed at gunpoint just outside the destination of his delivery.

Sitting on his scooter, the man was fixated on his phone – probably checking if the one who had ordered was going to come out – when two men sneaked up from behind him. At first the suspects seemed as if they were passing, presumably to seem unsuspicious to passerbys.

One of the criminals wearing a cap then pulls out what looks like a gun and robs the Checkers employee of his phone. Meanwhile, the second man goes on to open the cargo holder.

The two suspects quickly each take two grocery paper bags that were waiting to be delivered and skedaddle.

ALSO READ: Taxman after Sasfin Bank for R4.9 billion due to money laundering syndicate

As the driver is still in shock, trying to process what has happened another chancer appears from the direction where the two other men ran.

While the driver is trying to get off his bike, the man hurriedly grabs the last two remaining grocery bags. He drops one, and leaves it behind.

X reactions

On social media, some people were worried about the safety of the driver’s job, while others were concerned about his life and mental state because of the trauma.

See some of the comments below:

Every now and then you see these delivery guys waiting at our complex gate. I’d literally drive in and drive out 30 minutes later. You’ll find him STILL waiting.



It’s so rude & inhumane of customers to keep them waiting as if their deliveries are a surprise. — Obakeng… (@OJS_Phiri) February 27, 2024

ALSO READ: Exposing legal loopholes: Vodacom challenges SCA’s ‘Please Call Me’ verdict

I use checkers 60 all the time,and when the driver comes to my gate I open for him to park inside and close gate…it always seems to be the same driver….and then he leaves safely straight into the road….love their service — Gale Fick 🤘 (@Blinkonce) February 28, 2024

ALSO READ: Fake cops spread fear on N3 Highway as hijackings increase