Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Avatar photo

By Enkosi Selane

Digital Journalist

3 minute read

28 Feb 2024

05:35 pm

Mugged in under 60 seconds: Checkers Sixty60 driver robbed at gunpoint

In a video that has since gone viral, the driver is seen waiting for his customer to come out and pick up their packages when he is robbed at gunpoint just outside the destination of his delivery.

Checkers 60 bikes parked off

CCTV footage captured the whole brazzen robbery on Monday. Photo: Tariro Washinyira

Tough times are lasting in this economy, with armed criminals now robbing unsuspecting delivery drivers.

Delivering groceries to customers who love convenience is often an easy task for most delivery drivers. However, on Monday, for one Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver, an ordinary delivery turned into a frightening ordeal.

In a video that has since gone viral, the driver is seen waiting for his customer to come out and pick up their packages when he is robbed at gunpoint just outside the destination of his delivery.

Sitting on his scooter, the man was fixated on his phone – probably checking if the one who had ordered was going to come out – when two men sneaked up from behind him. At first the suspects seemed as if they were passing, presumably to seem unsuspicious to passerbys.

One of the criminals wearing a cap then pulls out what looks like a gun and robs the Checkers employee of his phone. Meanwhile, the second man goes on to open the cargo holder.

The two suspects quickly each take two grocery paper bags that were waiting to be delivered and skedaddle.

ALSO READ: Taxman after Sasfin Bank for R4.9 billion due to money laundering syndicate

As the driver is still in shock, trying to process what has happened another chancer appears from the direction where the two other men ran.

While the driver is trying to get off his bike, the man hurriedly grabs the last two remaining grocery bags. He drops one, and leaves it behind.

X reactions

On social media, some people were worried about the safety of the driver’s job, while others were concerned about his life and mental state because of the trauma.

See some of the comments below:

ALSO READ: Exposing legal loopholes: Vodacom challenges SCA’s ‘Please Call Me’ verdict

ALSO READ: Fake cops spread fear on N3 Highway as hijackings increase

Read more on these topics

armed robbery Checkers Crime

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News WATCH: Criminal cases, arrests and staff deadlock amid UP strike
News Mandela family declines government’s offer to renovate late statesman’s Joburg mansion
News Thandi Modise dismisses reports of leaving ANC for MK Party
Business Taxman after Sasfin Bank for R4.9 billion due to money laundering syndicate
Local News Forever homes needed: Highveld Ridge SPCA gets eviction notice

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe