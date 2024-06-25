Murder suspect in alleged Cape Town ‘construction mafia’ case to appear in court on Tuesday

The February 2023 murder of an official was linked to alleged construction mafia activities within the City of Cape Town

A man wanted in connection with the murder of a City of Cape Town official has handed himself over to police.

Wendy Kloppers was killed in Delft in 2023 in what is alleged to have been a hit relating to Cape Town ’s so-called ‘construction mafia’.

The 40-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 25 June on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Murder at Delft construction site

Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk praised the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit for their “relentless” investigation.

The accused is believed to be responsible for a shooting near the N2 Gateway Housing Project on 16 February 2023.

Van Wyk relayed that suspects approached the construction site on foot and requested to speak to someone who was on site. Without warning, the men opened fire on those in the vicinity.

“One victim, 49-year-old Wendy Kloppers, died on the scene due to injuries sustained, and a second victim, aged 40, sustained one gunshot to her arm,”

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile said he hopes the arrest would send a strong message to other criminals that detectives will not rest until suspects are apprehended.

Construction mafia concerns

In their January report, The Inclusive Society Institute (ISI) described the construction mafia as business forums that use intimidation and underhanded tactics to extract opportunities in the construction industry.

The ISI note how construction sites are seen as avenues of opportunity for the unemployed and impoverished.

To adequately regulate the industry, recommended interventions include promoting transparent project engagement, blacklisting guilty companies, police reform and community engagement.

Wendy Kloppers’ death is among many involving potential whistleblowers, including detective Charl Kinnear, accountant Babita Deokaran and liquidators Tom and Cloete Murray.