Murder of liquidator Cloete Murray and son likely hits linked to graft

There is speculation that the murders are linked to one of the cases Murray worked on.

Murray and his 25-year-old son Thomas were shot in an apparent assassination attempt. Photo: Twitter/@MightiJamie
Many questions have arisen following the murders of the prominent liquidator Cloete Murray and his son over the weekend in Midrand. Murray and his son, Thomas, who worked on high-profile cases such as the controversial facilities management company Bosasa and Gupta matters, were ambushed by gunmen on the N1 in Midrand on Saturday. Are murders linked to a case? There is speculation that the murders were linked to one of the cases Murray had worked on. Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello said police were investigating two counts of murder. “The circumstances that led to the incident are unknown at this...

