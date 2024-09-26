N2 kidnapping latest: Alize van der Merwe one of two abducted women found

Eastern Cape kidnapping ordeal: It turns out Alize van der Merwe was not the only victim held by the kidnappers.

The police in the Eastern Cape are still searching for Capetonian Alize van der Merwe who was kidnapped en route to Port St Johns. Picture: Supplied

In a surprise twist to the shock kidnapping Alize van der Merwe on the N2 in the Eastern Cape last Friday, it has come to light that she was in fact one of two women held by the kidnappers.

The 39-year-old Capetonian was kidnapped while travelling on the N2 from East London to Umngazi Resort in Port St Johns on the Wild Coast on Friday afternoon, 20 September.

Van der Merwe travelled by plane from Cape Town to East London earlier that morning. Her rental vehicle – a white Toyota Fortuner – was found abandoned in the evening between Dumasi and the popular Port St Johns resort.

Alize van der Merwe dropped off with another kidnapping victim

Speaking to The Citizen, Hawks Eastern Cape spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed that the holidaymaker and another 34-year-old woman were dropped off on Thursday in the vicinity of a police station situated 105km from Port St Johns.

According to Mgolodela, the women were allegedly abducted in separate incidents this month.

“The victims were dropped off by the suspects driving a white Toyota single-cab bakkie nearby Sulenkama Police station at about 12.15pm.

Women taken to hospital in traumatised state

The spokesperson revealed their release came as a result of “pressure” exerted by the task team which included negotiators.

The Citizen previously reported that a ransom demand was made for Van der Merwe.

Mgolodela said as the investigation is ongoing, the only information she can divulge at this stage is that the release came as a result of “pressure” exerted by the task team which included negotiators.

The two women are said to have been found in a traumatised state and taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

The matter is still under investigation by the Hawks.

Eastern Cape kidnapping horror

Earlier this month, the bound body of a kidnapping victim was found next to the N2 between East London and Qonce (formerly King William’s Town).

The man went missing in Cambridge on 8 September.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, his abandoned Hyundai Avanza was found next to the road on the N2 towards Qonce with two damaged tyres.

DispatchLIVE reported that the man’s legs and hands tied and his body had multiple stab wounds.

