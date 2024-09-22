N2 kidnapping drama: Ransom demand made for woman abducted in Eastern Cape

The Hawks have confirmed that a ransom demand has been made for a woman kidnapped on her way to a Port St Johns resort on Friday.

The police in the Eastern Cape are still searching for Capetonian Alize van der Merwe who was kidnapped en route to Port St Johns. Picture: Supplied

Police and private investigators are working around the clock to rescue a woman who was kidnapped while travelling on the N2 from East London to Umngazi Resort in Port St Johns on the Wild Coast on Friday afternoon.

The 39-year-old Alize van der Merwe is said to have flown to East London from Cape Town on Friday morning, 20 September. Her rental vehicle – a white Toyota Fortuner – was found abandoned in the evening between Dumasi and the popular Port St Johns resort.

N2 kidnapping: Victim’s belongings, cellphone found

Antoinette Coetser, a specialist investigator in serious violent and economic crimes at top sleuth Mike Bolhuis’ Spesialised Security Services (SSS), told The Citizen on Sunday evening that all Van der Merwe’s belongings and her cellphone were found in the Fortuner.

The Toyota Fortuner in which Alize van der Merwe was travelling. Picture: Supplied

“We believe that she travelled as far as the Shell Ultra City on the N2 in Mthatha, which is a popular stop for motorists.

“The last time she spoke to her parents at about 11.30am in the morning, she told them that she was heading towards the rest stop.”

Hawks confirm ransom demand

Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed on Sunday that Van der Merwe’s family had received a call from the kidnappers demanding a ransom.

“Reports indicate that the family received phone calls from the suspects demanding a ransom.

“The Hawks are investigating a kidnapping case, and the police are working around the clock to rescue the victim unharmed. The investigation is still ongoing,” he said.

According to Mhlakuvana, the ransom demand cannot be revealed at this stage.

He added that the provincial head of the Hawks, Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, is appealing to the public who may have information that could assist the investigation to contact the police immediately.

