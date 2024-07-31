Off-duty Mpumalanga cop killed in dispute over cellphone

Police will look into why the officer carried his firearm to a liquor outlet.

The gunfire outside a liquor store near Tonga injured two people and killed two others. Picture: iStock

One man was arrested following a shoot-out outside a liquor store near Tonga in Mpumalanga.

The gunfire injured two people and killed two others, with one of the deceased victims being an off-duty police officer.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene and recovered one service pistol, which was used in the crime.

Killed in cellphone dispute

The police constable, Richard Thani, was at the liquor store in KaMhlushwa on Friday night, 26 July, when he is reported to have noticed his phone was missing.

It is unclear if the phone was lost or stolen, but after demanding the return of the phone from those near the store, the 34-year-old policeman left the scene and returned with his firearm.

A bystander allegedly attempted to disarm the off-duty officer and in the ensuing chaos, several rounds were discharged.

The officer and an unidentified man were killed at the scene and two other men were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The 37-year-old suspect appeared in court on 30 July charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He remains in custody and will appear again on 5 August for his bail application.

Investigation into police officer’s conduct

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi stated they will be looking into the circumstances around the shooting.

“We have sanctioned an investigation into this incident in order to find out how it came to a point where the member went to a liquor outlet with a firearm,” said Mkhwanazi

The incident occurred on the same weekend that a Limpopo constable killed a senior colleague, who was fleeing the attack in her vehicle, before turning the gun on himself.

Popcru revealed the alarming number of officers that have took their own lives in recent years, noting inadequate mental health support.