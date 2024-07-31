Ambush on police: 13 foreigners arrested for attempted murder

They were charged with attempted murder and assault after throwing stones at the officers.

Police officers in Limpopo were taken to hospitals recently after being allegedly ambushed and stoned by several foreign nationals.

13 people have been arrested over the alleged incident, and charged with attempted murder and assault.

Members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit and Tactical Response Team were tracing alleged drug dealers two weeks ago when they were ambushed “by a group of suspects who threw stones and assaulted them”.

Officers taken to hospital

Some officers sustained injuries during the incident and were taken to hospital, said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

While the suspects initially evaded arrest, 13 foreign nationals were nabbed on Tuesday. They were charged with attempted murder and assault (GBH).

“The suspects who are aged between 20 and 42 years were all arrested in Unit F, Mankweng,” he added.

They will appear before Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe strongly condemned the incident.

“We will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence against our police officers. The suspects will face the full might of the law,” said Hadebe.

Police station attacked

The ambush comes months after a police station in Kimberley was attacked by a group of foreign nationals.

According to police in the province, officers were conducting stop-and-search operations in the city when they found a man in possession of mandrax tablets, dagga and crystal meth.

The suspect allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted officers with “a tyre strap”.

A large group of men believed to be foreign nationals allegedly joined in the alleged assault and reportedly destroyed police property.

“Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Three suspects were arrested for public violence and detained at the Kimberley Police Station,” spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers explained.

More men approached the station allegedly threatening to retaliate.

“The operational commander warned the group to disperse. Upon dispersing, the group damaged police vehicles. Another four suspects were arrested for malicious damage to property,” said Ehlers.