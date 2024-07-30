Northern Cape police officer arrested for drunk driving

A video of the intoxicated officer was widely circulated on social media, the provincial commissioner says police officers are meant to lead by example.

A police officer in Mothibistad appeared in court on Monday, 29 July, after being arrested for alleged drunken driving.

The on-duty police constable was caught on video while in a state of excessive inebriation over the weekend, with the video doing the rounds on social media.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien confirmed the officer was released on bail and that the incident is subject to internal disciplinary procedures.

Officers must ‘lead by example’

The officer is facing charges of drunken driving, negligent and reckless driving, and for utilising a state vehicle without consent.

Northern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola expressed his dissatisfaction with the officer’s perceived antics.

“Police officers are meant to lead by example. We do not expect the behaviour that has been depicted on a video from any of our members,” said the commissioner.

“We will ensure a thorough internal process is conducted into the behaviour of this police officer. We do not condone and will not allow such behaviour in our ranks,” he added.

Suspended sentence for brick assault

In the same court on Monday, a man was given a suspended six-year sentence after being found guilty of assaulting a toddler with a brick.

The court heard how the toddler was playing in the garden when, unprovoked, the man began beating the child in the face with a brick.

The incident occurred in August 2023 and the 21-year-old perpetrator was revealed to be the toddler’s cousin.

The man fled the scene, leaving the child unconscious. Upon being found, the two-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment, while the man was soon arrested.

The Mothibistad court sentenced the man to six years imprisonment but suspended the sentence for five years.