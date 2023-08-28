Over 40 undocumented persons arrested in Gauteng

In Kimberley, 15 roadblocks were conducted during which 3,457 vehicles were stopped and 7,438 persons searched.

Gauteng police have arrested over 40 undocumented persons during the execution of its various counterfeit goods operations last week.

SAPS Gauteng, in partnership with Department of Home Affairs, South African Revenue Service (Sars), ICASA, Gauteng Traffic, PSIRA and Brand Protectors recovered counterfeit goods to an estimated value of nearly R5 million between 21 and 25 August.

“The South African Police Service in Gauteng remains relentless in its efforts to address crime related to counterfeit goods. The counterfeit goods trade has a detrimental impact on the economic growth of a country through lost revenue and employment,” said Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of Police Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.

“We will leave no stone unturned as we continue to deal the illicit trade in counterfeit goods a heavy blow.”

North West arrests

In North West, Operation Shanela resulted in the arrest of 1,037 suspects over the weekend for different offences.

These include possession of drugs, dealing in drugs, rape, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), assault common, murder and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Undocumented foreign nationals were also taken in for processing by immigration officials.

“During the operations and execution of various searches, 5 330 persons, 389 premises and 878 vehicles were searched. The operation also led to the closure of 18 unlicensed liquor premises and 200 licensed liquor premises were inspected,” said Captain Aafje Botma.

“Furthermore, the operations led to confiscations of liquor, a variety of drugs, 39 explosives, three dangerous weapons and seven firearms.”

Northern Cape arrests

In Kimberley, 15 roadblocks were conducted during which 3,457 vehicles were stopped and 7,438 persons searched.

666 compliance inspections were conducted at second-hand dealers, scrapyards, liquor premises, formal and informal businesses as well as mines.

70 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, burglary, dealing and possession of drugs, stock theft, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, illegal dealing in liquor, possession of precious metals.

85 wanted suspects were traced and arrested for various crimes specifically focusing on contact crimes.

Police seized drugs, alcoholic beverages, dangerous weapons and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.