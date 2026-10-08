Hunt for pastor intensifies after baby found dead in shallow grave, mother allegedly raped in Gauteng

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi described the incident as a 'savage act of barbarism'.

A four-month-old baby has been found dead in a shallow grave, and the child’s mother was allegedly raped in a shocking crime that has stunned the Gauteng province.

Preliminary information indicates that the woman went to Hennops River near the R511 road in Atteridgeville, accompanied by her pastor and his wife, for a ritual on Wednesday, 7 October 2026.

Upon arrival, the pastor’s wife reportedly remained behind with the baby while the pastor and the woman proceeded towards the river.

Raped

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said it is alleged that the woman was subsequently raped and tied up.

“The victim managed to free herself and sought assistance at a nearby construction site. A private security company was activated, and the police were alerted.”

Baby buried

Nevhuhulwi said a multidisciplinary team comprising Crime Scene Management, Search and Rescue, General Detectives, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) detectives, as well as drone operators, was immediately deployed to search for the missing infant and locate the pastor and his wife.

“The 24-year-old wife of the pastor was subsequently located and questioned by police. She led investigators to a shallow grave where the baby’s body was found. Police have opened a case of kidnapping, rape and murder.”

Nevhuhulwi said the investigation is underway, while the manhunt for the pastor continues.

‘Barbarism’

The Gauteng Provincial Government has condemned the kidnapping and killing of a four-month-old baby and the alleged rape of the child’s mother, with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi describing the incident as a “savage act of barbarism” and vowing that those responsible will face the full might of the law.

Lesufi said the horrific nature of the crime had left the province reeling.

“We condemn this savage act of barbarism that has taken an infant from a family, violated an innocent woman, and caused deep pain and anxiety to the family and the entire community.”

Condolences

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and pledged government support as the investigation unfolds.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the mother and family; no parent should ever face such trauma. We fully support the South African Police Service in their investigation. Those responsible must face the full force of the law. Anyone with information that can help locate the suspect should contact the police immediately,” said Lesufi.

Accountability

The premier said the tragedy underscores the urgent need to tackle gender-based violence and crimes against vulnerable members of society.

“This cruel and senseless crime, like other recent attacks on women and children, strengthens the province’s determination to ensure perpetrators face the full force of the law.”

GBVF

He added that the provincial government would continue deploying every available resource and working closely with the South African Police Service (Saps) and communities to combat gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

As the search for the fugitive suspect continues, authorities have appealed to members of the public with information to come forward, while a grieving family awaits answers following a crime that has shaken the community.