Police arrest four suspects, dagga worth R1.8m seized at toll plaza

The South African Police Services (Saps) have arrested two suspects with dagga estimated at the street value of about R1.8 million in Mpumalanga.

Members from Middelburg Flying Squad, Middelburg K9 Unit and Provincial Counter-Intelligence acted on Intelligence information and handcuffed the suspects, aged 39, at the Middelburg Toll Plaza on Tuesday at about 5:30 pm.

Bust

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said two other suspects were arrested for bribery.

“According to a report, members responded swiftly after receiving information through the Intelligence Structure of the Saps about two Toyota GD-6 Double Cab bakkies alleged to be transporting a large consignment of dagga.

“As the information was operationalised, it resulted in the interception of one bakkie. Upon searching the bakkie, the astute members found 15 bags of dagga, weighing about 307 kg,” Ndubane said.

Bribery

Ndubane added that while members were busy with the arrest, two men approached the men and women in Blue.

“The two foreign nationals from Lesotho are said to have offered a bribe of R 13 000 to the officers. In exchange, the two suspects were to be released with their consignment of dagga. Members never wasted time but apprehended them and charged them for bribery”.

Ndubane said the suspects are expected to appear at Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Arrests welcomed

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the members for their unwavering dedication and for the arrests made.

“Though members were offered cash to look away but they remained committed to the Saps Code of Conduct. This is the calibre of members that gives us joy as they are determined to root out criminal activities,” said Mkhwanazi

On Sunday, two foreign nationals were arrested following a major intelligence-led operation in Goodwood that resulted in the seizure of narcotics worth R54.3 million on Sunday afternoon.

