Police arrest 8 licencing officials and agents for driving licence fraud

Agents were recruiting learner and driving licence applicants and liaising with officials to have licences issued without testing.

At least eight licencing officials and agents have been arrested during a crackdown operation on driving licence fraud and corruption in the Free State.

It is understood the officials were nabbed during an operation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) National Traffic Anti-Corruption unit in collaboration with Crime Intelligence and organised crime units of South African Police Services (SAPS) on Thursday.

‘Recruitment’

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the bust was conducted simultaneously on three sites in Petrusburg (Free State), Barkley West and Kimberly in the Northen Cape.

“It is alleged that the agents were recruiting learner and driving licence applicants in the Free State province and liaising with departmental officials and licensing authorities in the Northern Cape to have licences issued with the applicants not undergoing the required process of testing.

“This comes after an intelligence driven operation named ‘Commando’ uncovered entrenched fraud and corruption that extends to small rural towns on the countryside. A vehicle that the agents allegedly used to commit the crime was seized as part of evidence,” Zwane said.

Arrests

RTMC CEO, Advocate Makhosini Msibi welcomed the arrests of the officials which undermined the rule of law.

“They reflect government’s relentless efforts to weed out corruption at licensing centres and within traffic law enforcement. This success followed on the arrest of four suspects who were allegedly producing fake vehicles licence discs and operator cards in Mtubatuba, Kwa-Zulu Natal.”

Driver licence fraud

Last month at least 28 licensing officials and driving school operators were arrested in Mpumalanga and eleven in Limpopo on corruption and related charges.

Msibi congratulated the investigators for doing their best to eliminate threats that undermine safety on the country’s roads.

“Our Officers must intensify their work as we approach the festive season to assist the country to reduce factors that lead to road crashes and fatalities,” Msibi said.

