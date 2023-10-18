WATCH: Police make cocaine bust worth R70 million at Durban Harbour

Durban Harbour officials have been monitoring and keeping surveillance on a vessel from Brazil that was carrying cocaine.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have made a massive drug bust of cocaine worth R70 million at the Durban Harbour.

An intelligence-driven operation led by Saps, Durban Harbour, and officials from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in KwaZulu-Natal made the drug bust on Wednesday.

Watch the cocaine bust made at the Durban Harbour

Watch the cocaine bust made at the Durban Harbour

Investigations

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said Saps and Durban harbour officials have been monitoring and keeping surveillance on a vessel that was making its way to South Africa from Brazil for the past month.

“Prior to the vessel arriving at the Port of Durban, members intercepted the identified vessel and mobilised various units and resources to conduct a search and seize operation on the identified containers.

“Today, a multidisciplinary operation was conducted, and 20-litre paint containers were seized. Inside, police found 200 blocks of cocaine worth R70 million,” Mathe said.

The management of the Saps, led by the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, commended the authorities for the investigative work and the bust.

“We will continue to stamp the authority of the state; we are strengthening our response and our strategy in dealing with these syndicates.”

Festive season operations

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said the National Safer Festive Season Operations are gaining momentum.

“Well done to the team for intercepting these drugs that were hidden in paint. This is only the beginning of our safer festive operations. Just last week, we confiscated R75 million worth of counterfeit goods in Cape Town.

“We will continue to intercept these illicit activities throughout the country. We are heightening and intensifying our fight against crime, especially organised crime syndicates. This particular investigation will focus on the origin and destination of the drugs to ensure we effect arrests,” said Masemola.

Slain officer

Earlier, Cele and the delegation visited the families of Warrant Officer Sthembiso Mazibuko, who was shot and killed during an operation in Ntuzuma on Tuesday.

Ntuzuma had 17 years’ service and was attached to the National Intervention Unit (NIU).

“The delegation also proceeded to visit the member who was injured in the same operation in hospital, where management wished him a speedy recovery. The funeral details of our fallen hero will be announced in due course,” Mathe said.

