Counterfeit Gucci and Louis Vuitton: Another massive confiscation in Durban

A container possibly transporting counterfeit goods was seized by authorities in April, with the Hawks confirming suspicions last week.

Authorities have confirmed the contents of a shipping container at Durban harbour were loaded with counterfeit brands.

Port inspectors executed a search warrant at the Roseburg container depot last week, following a two-month investigation.

No arrests have been made yet, but the investigation is still ongoing.

R13 million in counterfeit goods

Police first intercepted the container in April, after which samples were taken for analysis by representatives of the brand.

The items in the container ranged from high-end clothing brands to electronics and even toothpaste, with a total value of just over R13 million.

“Brand attorneys subsequently confirmed that the inspected merchandise contained a broad array of counterfeit products bearing well-known brand names,” confirmed Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Sibu Ncane.

The brands in the container included Adidas, Nike, Samsung, Steve Madden, Colgate, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and more.

Head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Lesetja Senona, thanked the investigators for their hard work.

“The discovery and confiscation of these counterfeit items represent a significant step forward in the fight against intellectual property infringement and the proliferation of counterfeit goods,” stated the Major General.

Unlocking economic potential

Parliament recently heard how the influx of imported counterfeit goods was placing a strain on the textile industry in South Africa.

Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams stated that limiting illicit imports was crucial in creating a market for small, legal traders in townships and rural areas.

“Working together with organisations against counterfeit goods, we will soon announce a partnership with a campaign to fight the proliferation of counterfeit goods in our country,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Chairperson of the Select Committee on Economic Development and Trade, Sonja Boshoff, added that not prioritising the industry was failing to transform rural areas.

“The most promising ways to achieve this are by revitalising our clothing and textile industries, which have the power to transform these communities into thriving centres of economic activity,” stated Boshoff.

