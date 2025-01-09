Police dismiss allegations of killings for body parts by foreign nationals and South Africans as fake news

'We strongly condemn the spreading of fake news, unverified information, rumours or threats as this seeks to cause panic and confusion.'

The Limpopo provincial police commissioner has refuted claims that foreign nationals are working with South Africans to kill people for their body parts.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has expressed shock and dismay over allegations that have been shared on various social media platforms.

According to police, the content shared on social media platforms claims that organised criminals rob vehicles and approach residential houses, pretending to seek help. As soon as criminals gain entry into the houses, they then allegedly kill the occupants by removing their body parts while they are still alive.

‘Spreading of fake news’

Hadebe condemned the spreading of fake news as baseless and devoid of truth.

“One of our biggest threats at the moment is fake news. We strongly condemn the spreading of fake news, unverified information, rumours or threats as this seeks to cause panic and confusion, and in some instances incite possible violence. We urge the members of the public to fact-check first before sharing anything on social media platforms.

“Those who are found to be sharing inflammatory messages will be charged accordingly. We, therefore, urge prompt reporting of these incidents to ensure that law enforcement deals with such issues,” added Hadebe.

Limpopo Christmas Day delivery rape case

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Limpopo man accused of impregnating a 13-year-old is now left to face statutory rape charges only in Seshego township, Polokwane.

“The state has withdrawn the charge of sexual grooming as there’s not enough evidence that can support the charge,” Limpopo National Prosecution Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Accused granted bail

Malabi-Dzhangi added that at the moment the “accused abandoned his bail” application.

Gololo appeared in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where he abandoned his bail application and remains in custody.

His arrest came just one day after the victim gave birth to a baby boy on Christmas Day 2024.

The Seshego Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit apprehended Gololo in December last year.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane

