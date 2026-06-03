Police investigate as two Mozambican nationals and SA teen killed in Mossel Bay

Volent unrest erupted in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, where shacks were torched and lives were lost.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Western Cape has moved swiftly to dispel misinformation after violent unrest erupted in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, where shacks were torched, lives lost, and communities left reeling from a weekend of chaos.

The incident unfolded on Friday, 29 May 2026, when George Public Order Police officers, supported by local units, responded to sporadic violence in the Asla Park informal settlement, where about 55 shacks were set alight, allegedly by a group of people.

Unrest

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said deployments, working with fire services and disaster management teams, quelled the situation, though several residents were displaced.

“In the early hours of Saturday morning, police were called to a scene where the body of a 27‑year‑old man was discovered with multiple injuries. Shortly thereafter, another man with assault wounds was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.

“It was later determined that the two deceased, aged 27 and 43, were of Mozambican descent. While investigations continue, no arrests have been effected yet,” Potelwa said.

Body discovered

In a separate incident at about 3am on Sunday, KwaNonqaba police discovered the body of an 18‑year‑old South African man with stab wounds outside a shack in the New Rest informal settlement.

He was declared dead by paramedics at 3:19am. Potelwa confirmed that detectives are searching for a known suspect.

“Five suspects were arrested since the violence broke out. Two were charged with public violence and appeared in court on Monday, where they were granted bail of R1 000 each. Three suspects are scheduled to appear in court in Mossel Bay on Tuesday on charges relating to possession of presumed stolen property,” she said.

Protest

Potelwa stressed that while Saps respects the right to protest, “those who embark on such action are urged to do so within the confines of the law.

“When marchers or protesters engage in violent acts, including incitement of violence, police will not hesitate to act decisively.”

Appeal

She further appealed to community members and leaders to refrain from “disseminating unverified information as that causes unnecessary panic and anxiety”.

Police deployments remain on high alert in the area to restore calm and order, with no further incidents reported since Monday.