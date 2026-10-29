Police recover R9.6m in stolen vehicles and illicit goods in Limpopo

The operation targeted vehicle smuggling and the movement of illicit goods across South Africa's borders.

A month-long law enforcement operation targeting cross-border crime in Limpopo has resulted in the recovery of 10 stolen vehicles, the seizure of illicit cigarettes and controlled medicines worth millions of rand, and the arrest of six suspects allegedly linked to organised criminal networks.

The South African Police Service (SAPS), in collaboration with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and other law enforcement partners, conducted the intelligence-driven operations between 21 September and 25 October 2026.

Targets

It focused on strategic routes, border areas and illegal crossing points leading towards the Limpopo River and the Zimbabwean border. Key hotspots included the N1 corridor, Musina, Tshamutumbu, Makhado, Malala Drift, Sandquest and surrounding areas.

The operation targeted vehicle smuggling and the movement of illicit goods across South Africa’s borders.

Vehicles

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that, as part of the crackdown, officers recovered 10 vehicles valued at an estimated R3.9 million.

“The vehicles included a Haval H6, Ford Ranger, Toyota Fortuner, two Nissan Navaras, a VW Polo, Subaru Outback, Suzuki Ertiga and a Mercedes-Benz.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicles were allegedly destined for neighbouring Zimbabwe,” said Ledwaba.

Smuggling

He added that investigations uncovered a common modus operandi associated with organised vehicle-smuggling syndicates.

“Police investigations further established a common modus operandi involving the use of false registration plates, tampered Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), removed engine numbers and other methods commonly associated with organised vehicle-smuggling syndicates,” Ledwaba said.

Cigarettes

Authorities also seized 252 master boxes and 499 cartons of Remington Gold cigarettes and 412 bottles of controlled medicines, including Astrapain, Painagon and Stillpane.

The illicit cigarettes and medicines are valued at approximately R5.7 million.

According to police, the recovered vehicles and confiscated goods represent a combined financial impact of R9 616 944 on criminal syndicates.

“Furthermore, six suspects were arrested during the operations and are expected to face various charges related to possession of suspected stolen vehicles, contravention of customs and excise legislation, as well as other offences linked to organised crime activities,” said Ledwaba.

Picture: Saps

Dedication

Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General JP Scheepers, praised the dedication, vigilance and collaboration displayed by members involved in the operations.

“The recovery of vehicles worth millions of rand and the seizure of illicit goods destined for illegal markets have significantly disrupted criminal networks that seek to undermine the economy and threaten the safety of our communities.

“I commend every member who worked tirelessly, often under difficult conditions, to ensure these successes. These operations send a strong message that Limpopo is not a safe haven for criminals and that we will continue to pursue those involved in cross-border crime without fear or favour,” said Scheepers.

Police said efforts to strengthen border security and combat transnational organised crime will continue, with investigations into the recovered vehicles and seized goods ongoing.