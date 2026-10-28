Somizi’s new S3 show tackles Cassper Nyovest’s faith, Zola 7’s struggles

Somizi takes on a new television show.

Television personality Somizi Mhlongo is turning to honest conversations about life, loss, love, and personal growth.

Also known as Somgaga, he is set to explore the deeply personal stories behind some of South Africa’s best-known personalities in his new show, Life Lessons with Somizi, premiering on S3 on 2 November.

The television and radio personality will host the podcast-style series every Monday at 18:00, with episodes also available on SABC Plus.

The programme promises candid conversations about success, failure, grief, faith, mental health and the experiences that shape people’s lives beyond the public spotlight.

Rather than focusing solely on fame and achievements, Somizi will invite his guests to reflect on their personal journeys, difficult turning points and the lessons they have learnt along the way.

Cassper Nyovest, Lekau Sehoana open up

The eight-episode series kicks off with entrepreneur Lekau Sehoana, founder of DRIP Footwear, on 2 November. Sehoana will reflect on his journey from pursuing a business dream to building a footwear brand that attracted attention from young entrepreneurs.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest follows on 9 November, discussing faith, self-discovery and the personal challenges that have shaped his life beyond the music industry.

On 16 November, broadcaster Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo will share her experience of losing two young children and the role faith played in helping her family navigate the devastating grief.

The following week, author, broadcaster and advocate Karabo Rangwetsi will discuss surviving childhood abuse, healing and finding the courage to reclaim her voice.

Zola 7 and other guests share personal struggles

The series will also tackle mental health through a conversation with David Foster on 30 November. He will reflect on severe depression and his recovery journey.

South African singer Sharon Dee joins Somizi on 7 December to discuss love, sacrifice and rebuilding her life after heartbreak.

On 14 December, cultural icon Zola 7 will reflect on financial setbacks, living with epilepsy and health challenges that forced him to reconsider his purpose.

The final episode, scheduled for 21 December, features Mr Hlongwane, whose life changed dramatically after he lost his sight while pursuing his teaching career.

His conversation will explore adapting to blindness and finding meaning after an unexpected life-changing experience.

Somizi explores life beyond the spotlight

Known for his outspoken personality and extensive career in entertainment, Somizi brings a familiar face to conversations designed to reveal a more vulnerable side of his guests.

The series premieres on Monday, 2 November, at 18:00 on S3 and simulcasts on SABC Plus.