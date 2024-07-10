Police say two on the run for former high jump star Jacques Freitag’s murder

Chantelle Oosthuizen and Rudie Lubbe are believed to be on the run, currently facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police have shared the photos of two people they have obtained arrest warrants for in connection with former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag’s murder.

Freitag’s bullet-ridden body was found in a field near the Zandfontein Cemetery in Pretoria West last Monday afternoon, 1 July, during an extensive search operation for the missing man.

The former top athlete was allegedly also stabbed. The police’s search for the knife, projectile and bullet casings, however, yielded no results.

ALSO READ: Jacques Freitag: Chain-smoking former high jump star’s mysterious guesthouse stay

The towering 2.04m-tall giant turned 42 just days before he was picked up by a man in the early hours of Monday morning, 17 June from the Bronkhorstspruit home of his mother Hendrina Pieters.

He was dropped off hours later at a guesthouse in Pretoria West, where he was last seen alive. The guesthouse is situated 4km from the cemetery where Freitag’s body was discovered.

On the run

Police said Chantelle Oosthuizen and Rudie Lubbe are believed to be on the run from the law following the discovery of Freitag’s body.

Lubbe and Oosthuizen are facing charges which include murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Martin Smith, on 082 778 9385 or the SAPS CrimeStop number, 08600 10111.

ALSO READ: Jacques Freitag: Downward drug spiral of former SA world high jump champion

‘I am God’s mistake’

In July 2023, Freitag sought help for his years-long battle against drug and alcohol addiction at the Breakthrough Wellness Centre in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga.

While he was at the centre, Freitag spoke in an interview with Witbank News about the trials and tribulations of his life.

“I am a druggie. A recovering addict. I am God’s mistake,” the former four-time South African gold medalist said.

Former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag at the Bronkhorstspruit court on 12 November 2012. Freitag was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of the drug Cat (methcathinone). Photo by Gallo Images / Nico van Heerden

Sunday publication Rapport said the 2003 Paris world champion in the high jump had struggled with drug use since hanging up his spikes.

Freitag had apparently also lost his job as a coach at Tuks (University of Pretoria) for using a person off the street to stand in for him on occasion when he was unable to coach.

Rapport also said he’d pocketed the monies from athletes which were meant for meeting entries.

“We weren’t close at all over the last few years because of the drugs,” Freitag’s sister Lewis told the paper.

“I am a single mother and have had to look after my kids and protect them. He has been on drugs for most of the time.”

Additional reporting by Cornelia Le Roux and Jacques van der Westhuyzen.