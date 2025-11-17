Police seize illicit goods worth more than R30m during nationwide operations

Counterfeit and illicit goods pose serious risks to consumers, legitimate businesses, and the country's economy.

The South African Police Services (Saps) is continuing its efforts to crack down on illicit goods, seizing items worth more than R30 million during recent nationwide takedown operations.

Over the past two weeks, multidisciplinary teams led by the national and provincial Counterfeit, Contraband and Illicit Goods Units executed search and seizure warrants targeting shops and storage facilities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and the Western Cape.

Seizure

According to police, this led to the seizure of more than 800 000 counterfeit and illicit items, including clothing, footwear, pharmaceuticals, tobacco products, toys, non-compliant electronic products and appliances, food, a gambling machine, insecticides, and cell phone accessories, among other goods.

Police spokesperson Colonel Amanda van Wyk said that among the seized items are embroidery machines, silk-screen printing machines, labels, and packaging materials.

“In addition, police in KZN arrested five suspects during separate operations. One suspect was apprehended for contravening the Tobacco Products Control Act, while three others will face additional charges for violating the Immigration Act. In another operation, police arrested a suspect for the illegal possession of a gambling machine.

“During these operations, the Counterfeit, Contraband and Illicit Goods Units received invaluable support from internal role players, various other law enforcement and regulatory partners, including the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, Department of Home Affairs, National Consumer Council, the Gambling Board, and brand protectors,” Van Wyk said.

Risks

Van Wyk added that counterfeit and illicit goods pose serious risks to consumers, legitimate businesses, and the country’s economy.

“These products are often manufactured and distributed outside regulated systems, with no regard for quality standards, safety, or lawful trade practices.

“Moreover, legitimate manufacturers and retailers lose market share to illegal traders, leading to reduced production and unemployment,” Van Wyk said.

The Saps extended its appreciation to participating departments and partners for their continued collaboration and commitment to combating counterfeit, contraband, and illicit goods.

