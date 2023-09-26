Pretoria couple found dead in their tent at Free State motoring event

Police said there was a strong smell of gas inside the couple's tent.

The couple were discovered by the organiser of the festival. Photo: iStock

A Pretoria couple has been found dead at a campsite in Clarens in the Free State, police said.

It is understood the 50-year-old woman and 52-year-old man attended a Suzuki Jimny event at the Langkranz farm when they were discovered by the organiser of the festival.

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said the event organiser reported the grim discovery.

“The organiser of the festival contacted the police and said that they found the bodies of the couple. The police went out and found the bodies of the couple, the man and the woman, which were still in the tent that they were using during the weekend.”

No foul play

Earle said an investigation has been opened but no foul play is suspected.

“No foul play is being suspected. When the organisers went into the tent, there was a great smell of gas in the tent and they found a gas bottle inside of the tent with a teapot on it with water.”

Earle said the investigation is continuing.

Durban shooting

Meanwhile, a man was arrested on Sunday night after he allegedly shot and killed a security guard at a well-known holiday resort in Durban after an altercation.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police arrested a suspect in connection with a murder of a security guard working for a private security company who was shot on Erskine Terrace Road in Point.

Netshiunda said a group of people who were visitors at one of the flats were involved in an argument with a man who was carrying a firearm.

“A security officer reportedly tried to intervene, however, he was shot and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.”

Netshiunda said a firearm with twelve rounds of ammunition was confiscated. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

