Prominent EC boxing promoter arrested for fraud

Andile Sidinile, a former Boxing SA board member, was arrested for fraud and released on warning.

A leading Eastern Cape boxing promoter has been released on a warning after he was arrested by the East London Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team of the Hawks for fraud.

55-year-old Andile Sidinile, who previously served as a member of the Boxing South Africa (BSA) board, was arrested on Wednesday and made a short appearance in the East London Magistrate’s Court.

His arrest is related to his allegedly forging the signature of a top provincial government official in 2016. Shortly after the alleged incident, the Hawks confirmed to the Daily Dispatch that they were investigating Sidinile.

A boxing match

It is alleged that the University of Fort Hare decided to promote an international boxing tournament to be held on 22 April 2016 as part of the university’s centenary celebrations.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said suppliers showed interest in participating in the tournament but had to provide proof of capacity to pay the boxers of BSA.

Sidinile allegedly produced confirmation from the chief financial officer (CFO) of the Department of Sports, Recreation, and Culture as the sponsor for the event and as a tournament organiser.

Mgolodela said the confirmation later the promoter produced awarded him the opportunity to hold the event in East London as the department had agreed to sponsor his boxers.

Letter fraudulent

“The tournament went on, and the boxers allegedly waited for payment in vain. The matter was brought to the attention of BSA, where it was reportedly discovered that the letter presented by Sidinile purporting that the Department of Sport, Recreation, and Culture confirmed sponsorship for the event was indeed fraudulent,” Mgolodela said.

The matter was referred to the East London-based Hawks.

“The investigations revealed that for BSA to preserve its integrity, it had to pay what was due to the boxers. The BSA had to pay R543 000.00 in the process,” Mgolodela said.

Sidinile’s matter was remanded to 30 August for legal representation.