Toyota GR Cup racers turn to simulator before ‘scary’ East London

Computer racing not the real deal, but at least virtual mishaps don't cost money.

The next stop in the Toyota GR Cup is East London this weekend, a circuit renowned for having the fastest corner in South African track racing.

Only runaway leader Sean Nurse (AutoTrader) has proper racing experience around the 3.92km layout. So technology was roped in to help the other motoring scribes prep for what is often described as a “scary” outing.

Getting to know the track

While nothing can prepare you for the real deal in taking on the high-speed Potters Pass, Rifle Bend and Copacabana Corner and the end of the main straight, some sighting sessions on the simulator have given a sense of the speed the similarly powered GR Corollas will carry through the section. And valuable input from Toyota GR academy instructors Paul de Vos and Devon Scott means that the East London rookies will be without physically preparing at the track.

These simulators are high-tech computers at the GR headquarters at Zwartkops Raceway. They feature all the tracks from around the country, in very accurate detail, along with a choice of various cars.

The GR Corolla, Yaris and 86 that take part in the three different classes in the GR Cup are all available.

Complete with wide-angle curved display, floor-mounted pedals, steering wheel with feedback vibration and steering-wheel mounted gear shift paddles, the simulator is an invaluable training tool. And even better, if you leave the track, there is no bill for repair work.

From sim to GR Cup stardom

Last year, Setshaba Mashigo rocked up for the GR Cup media challenge as a track rookie, but a sim veteran, and showed the field a clean pair of heels throughout the season. He did so well that Toyota gave him another seat in the GR 86, this time in the GR Academy challenge.

In what is surely only a matter of time before he is crowned champion, Nurse leads the GR Cup media class of ’24 on a perfect 56 points with eight wins out of eight races. Behind him is Alex Shahini (Carmag) on 32 points, but with Hannes Visser (La’t Wiel) in striking distance on 29.

The Citizen Motoring (21) is fourth, just ahead of Kumbi Mtshakazi (Kumbi-M on Cars) on 17 and Bernie Hellberg (Driven) on 15.

Making his first appearance of the season in East London is Toyota SA Motors’ Anand Pather, Vice-President for Customer Services.