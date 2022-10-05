R100k reward offered after ‘substantial quantity’ of 2L Sunfoil cooking oil stolen from warehouse

The Willowton Group has offered a reward of R100,000 for information on the theft of a “substantial quantity” of 2L Sunfoil cooking oil from one of their warehouses in Kempton Park in Johannesburg on Wednesday. According to the group, the warehouse was raided by an armed group of men.
“The Willowton Group requests the general public and trade to refrain from purchasing these stolen goods. A reward of R100,000 is being offered for any information that would lead to the successful apprehension of these perpetrators and the recovery of the stolen goods,” said the Willowton Group.
The company is working with the police to track down the stolen goods using the known batch numbers.