‘Resign or die’ – Eastern Cape education CFO warned

Eastern Cape Education CFO faces chilling threats from an alleged hitman linked to her colleagues.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education is investigating an alleged threat to the life of the department’s chief financial officer (CFO).

The alleged hitman called the department’s CFO, Nokuthula Ngcingwana, claiming that officials that she works with had hired him to kill her.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, the department confirmed the ongoing investigation

Telephone conversation

According to News24, in the telephone recording, the ‘hitman’ said that he had been paid to murder her because she was causing dissatisfaction among some of her coworkers at the department’s headquarters in Zwelitsha, Qonce.

“There are people who are not happy with your conduct at work. They want to hurt you because you have also hurt them. I have been shown your two children, your house in Stutterheim as well as [your picture]. I also know [the car] you are using for travelling.

“So, resign. I have been chosen [to kill you] because I know you. If you continue doing what you are doing at your workplace, you might be dead by the end of 2024. I have been ordered by the people you are working with first to kill your children,” the hitman said.

News24 said that Ngcingwana stated that she didn’t know why she was being singled out, but she stopped going to work last Wednesday because she was worried about her safety.

‘Under investigation’

Ngcingwana has been the CFO of the department since October 2021.

She opened a criminal case with the police last week and has taken special leave, pending a threat analysis report by the Eastern Cape Department of Education.

“My employer has appointed an investigator to conduct an immediate threat analysis. The investigator has already made contact with me. I have asked for special leave while the investigation is in progress.”

The department confirmed to The Citizen that it is investigating the matter.

“We cannot comment as this matter is currently under investigation and we don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation,” said the department’s spokesperson Mali Mtima.

