EC hijacking horror: Ambulance transporting eight-year-old patient hijacked

The hijackers sped off in the ambulance, leaving the traumatised child and crew alongside the road in the middle of the night.

The police are looking for a hijacked Eastern Cape health department ambulance, valued at R1 million with its equipment. Picture: iStock

In yet another hijacking incident in the Alfred Nzo District, armed attackers targeted an ambulance transporting an eight-year-old patient to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha on Monday evening.

The ambulance, which was transporting the child from the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Regional Hospital in Mbizana, was hijacked at gunpoint near Qumbu.

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crew and their young patient were left stranded alongside the road in the dark of night until another ambulance picked them up.

Hijacked ambulance, equipment worth R1m

Provincial health department spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase, confirmed the shocking incident, saying the vehicle and equipment alone were worth R1 million.

He added that the ambulance had not been found yet.

MEC condemns hijacking

Health MEC, Ntandokazi Capa, has condemned the targeting of healthcare workers and staff, saying this compromised service delivery.

“This attack has left the two EMS crew members and the eight-year-old patient traumatised by this senseless attack. We will offer counselling to the EMS crew members and the patient. We are relieved that the employees and patient escaped with no physical injuries,” Capa said.

“This hijacking also means we will now have one less ambulance to service the Alfred Nzo District, which will compromise our ability to respond to emergencies, timeously,” she added.

The MEC called on police to “leave no stone unturned in their investigation” while urging communities to work with law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

According to the department, attacks on ambulances were a “province-wide” problem.

Ambulance attacks, hijackings a growing problem in Eastern Cape

This is the fourth health department vehicle to be hijacked in the Alfred Nzo District since January.

Earlier this year, two ambulances were also pelted with stones.

