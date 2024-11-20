Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Avatar photo

By Cornelia Le Roux

Digital Deputy News Editor

3 minute read

20 Nov 2024

02:10 pm

EC hijacking horror: Ambulance transporting eight-year-old patient hijacked

The hijackers sped off in the ambulance, leaving the traumatised child and crew alongside the road in the middle of the night.

ambulance hijacked eastern cape hijackings

The police are looking for a hijacked Eastern Cape health department ambulance, valued at R1 million with its equipment. Picture: iStock

In yet another hijacking incident in the Alfred Nzo District, armed attackers targeted an ambulance transporting an eight-year-old patient to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha on Monday evening.

The ambulance, which was transporting the child from the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Regional Hospital in Mbizana, was hijacked at gunpoint near Qumbu.

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crew and their young patient were left stranded alongside the road in the dark of night until another ambulance picked them up.   

Hijacked ambulance, equipment worth R1m

Provincial health department spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase, confirmed the shocking incident, saying the vehicle and equipment alone were worth R1 million. 

He added that the ambulance had not been found yet.

ALSO READ: ‘South Africa is a movie’: Hijackers make off with coffin [VIDEO]

MEC condemns hijacking

Health MEC, Ntandokazi Capa, has condemned the targeting of healthcare workers and staff, saying this compromised service delivery.

“This attack has left the two EMS crew members and the eight-year-old patient traumatised by this senseless attack. We will offer counselling to the EMS crew members and the patient. We are relieved that the employees and patient escaped with no physical injuries,” Capa said.

“This hijacking also means we will now have one less ambulance to service the Alfred Nzo District, which will compromise our ability to respond to emergencies, timeously,” she added.

The MEC called on police to “leave no stone unturned in their investigation” while urging communities to work with law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

According to the department, attacks on ambulances were a “province-wide” problem.

ALSO READ: Gauteng health struggles: Underspending, patient safety incidences and ambulance crew attacks

Ambulance attacks, hijackings a growing problem in Eastern Cape

This is the fourth health department vehicle to be hijacked in the Alfred Nzo District since January.

Earlier this year, two ambulances were also pelted with stones.

The department stated that the attacks on ambulances are a “province-wide” problem.

NOW READ: ‘What have we become as a society?’ MEC after ambulance hijacked, stripped and abandoned

Read more on these topics

ambulance Crime and Courts Eastern Cape hijackings

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ‘We don’t have anyone we work for,’ says illegal miner who resurfaced from Stilfontein
Politics Zuma fires Mpumalanga leader Mary Phadi amid assassination plot allegations
Rugby Jordan Hendrikse’s chance to join queue for Bok No 10 jersey
Opinion Time to make new nemories: A farewell to The Citizen’s Industria West office
News Ekurhuleni residents call for Marriage Bill to include provisions for ‘vat ‘n sit’ partners

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES