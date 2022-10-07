Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
7 Oct 2022
7:14 pm
Crime

‘Public is losing faith in the police’: Saps’s battle with criminals within its ranks

Sipho Mabena

The SA Police Service has long been plagued by rogue elements within its ranks, from top to bottom.

A police officer conducts a search during a roadblock on the highway in Midrand, Johannesburg, 19 February 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that 104 police officers in the North West have been implicated in criminal activities, including attempted murder, business robbery, corruption, rape, kidnapping and theft since 2020. Of particular concern is the number of senior police officers implicated in the crimes, including a colonel, lieutenant-colonel, three captains, six warrant officers, unit commanders and detectives. According to information revealed in a parliamentary reply to a Freedom Front Plus (FF+) question, the criminal activities also extended to malicious damage to property, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and domestic violence. At least 10 of...

