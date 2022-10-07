Fifth suspect accused of killing Collins Chabane mayor denied bail

Citizen Reporter

The bail application of the fifth suspect arrested for the murder of Collins Chabane Municipality mayor, Moses Maluleke, has been denied.

Wiseman Baloyi’s bail application, on Friday, was declined by the Malamulele Magistrates’ Court. The magistrate found that he failed to provide exceptional circumstances to be released on jail.

Baloyi and his four co-accused face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

This is in connection with Maluleke’s murder on 21 July 2022, at his home in Xikundu Village, Limpopo. His 18-year-old son was also shot and injured during the incident.

It is alleged that the accused gained access to the premises of the mayor in the evening and shot him, the incident happened while he was with his son.

Bail hearing

During Baloyi’s bail hearing, the defence argued that Baloyi should be released on bail because he was harmless and had never been charged for any crimes before.

The State opposed Baloyi’s bail application arguing that he was a flight risk because he is unemployed and did not own property.

It also argued that the accused could pose a danger to the Maluleke family because he apparently knows the family.

The other men arrested for Maluleke’s killing – Takalani Mudau, Tshianeo Munyai, Shumani Nemadodzi and Avhatakali Mulaudzi – have all abandoned their bail applications.

The murder trial against the five accused is expected to get underway in the Polokwane High Court on 29 May 2023.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

