Serial robber linked to 42 crimes near OR Tambo airport arrested

The 42 cases linked to the suspect date as far back as 1998

Police have arrested a 64-year-old who is linked to at least 42-armed robberies on the R24 near the Barbara off-ramp towards OR Tambo International Airport.

The man was handcuffed on Saturday following investigations.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said officers also seized a Suzuki Swift that is believed to have been used numerous times while committing the crimes.

“This arrest follows the armed robbery of three high ranking senior police officials from one of the African countries.

“The three senior officers were making their way to the airport in an e-hailing service on Saturday afternoon when the vehicle they were travelling in was pulled over by four males travelling in a silver Suzuki Swift,” Mathe said.

Robbery

Mathe added that once the e-hailing driver had pulled over on the side of the R24, the men posed as police officers and robbed the police general and two other officers of money, watches and cellphones.

“Within a few hours, police traced the vehicle and arrested the serial robber.

“The vehicle has been impounded by police and… police found that the serial robber has 42 other cases where he was arrested and charged for armed robbery, the possession of an unlicensed firearm, fraud and impersonating a police officer. These cases date as far back as 1998,” Mathe said.

Syndicate

Mathe said police believe they have “broken the back of a syndicate” that has been involved in a spate of airport robberies.

She said the suspect will appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 3 March 2026.

“An investigation is also underway to ascertain how a serial robber of this nature is still roaming the streets of SA and not convicted and serving time in a jail cell.”

Mathe said police are still searching for three other suspects who were involved in the robbery.

