Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Foreigner gets 12 years in jail after being caught with stolen car

Picture of Gareth Cotterell

By Gareth Cotterell

Digital Editor

2 minute read

28 February 2026

07:17 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The 35-year-old was arrested after police received information about a R900 000 car that was about to be smuggled into Zimbabwe

Foreigner arrested Limpopo stolen car Zimbabwe

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

A 35-year-old foreign national was sentenced to 12 years behind bars on Friday after being found to be in South Africa illegally when he was caught with a stolen car.

The man was apprehended after police received information about a Toyota Prado VX, valued at R900 000, that was going to be smuggled into Zimbabwe. The car was stolen in Pretoria in August 2025.

Suspect arrested after car chase

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the vehicle was spotted driving on the R71 towards Mankweng on Wednesday.

Malesela said a car chase ensued until the suspect crashed the Toyota Prado.

“The team tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver, Kenias Chimbwanda, sped off towards Solomondale.

“The team gave chase and the Prado crashed near the Solomondale railway line, colliding with the local principal’s motor vehicle,” he said.

ALSO READ: Police launch probe after allegations officers release foreign nationals for bribe

Court appearance

Malesela said after the suspect was arrested and the car was seized, investigators discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen at Lyttelton policing area in Pretoria on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, at about 9am.

The suspect appeared before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court and was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for contravention of the Immigration Act and 10 years for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The sentences will run concurrently.

RELATED ARTICLES

READ NEXT: Foreign national arrested for possession of explosives near Beitbridge border

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

car theft Crime and Courts Limpopo Police Zimbabwe

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World US and Israel launch strikes on Iran, Tehran hits back across region
Politics Lobby group to take petition to US requesting special envoy for Afrikaners
News Ekurhuleni awarded R3.4m tender to Cat Matlala’s wife despite ‘red flags’
News Nersa’s R54bn blunder: Who pays the price and who gets punished after forensic investigation?
News Controversial rehab centre under fire for forced admissions

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News