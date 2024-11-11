Seven suspects in custody for kidnapping Chinese businesswoman

The 46-year-old woman was accosted by the suspects whilst she was closing her bottle store in Kokstad.

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Chinese businesswoman in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Hawks Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with Crime Intelligence Technical Surveillance, Special Task Force, Durban Metro Police and Counter Narcotics arrested the suspects last week.

Suspects demanded more money

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said the 46-year-old woman was accosted by the suspects, aged between 21 and 48, whilst she was closing her bottle store in Kokstad in September.

“She was taken together with her security guard in her vehicle which was later found abandoned at Bhongweni area in Kokstad. The security guard was dropped off in the vicinity and the suspects disappeared with the victim.”

Mhlongo said a case of kidnapping was then reported at Kokstad police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks for “intensive investigation”.

“The following day, the suspects made a phone call demanding a ransom of R15 million. After long negotiations, R305 000.00 was paid to the suspects but they did not release the victim as agreed.

ALSO READ: Two South Africans, three foreign nationals arrested in foiled kidnapping attempt

More arrests are expected

Last week, the suspects contacted the family of the victim again and demanded another ransom of R1.2 million. Hawks members intensified their investigation and worked tirelessly until they arrested one suspect on Wednesday, 6 November 2024,” Mhlongo said.

Mhlongo said the woman was found alive and taken to hospital for medical examination.

He said more arrests are expected.

“They are expected to appear in the Kokstad Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, 11 November 2024. The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General Lesetja Senona applauded the members for the good work,” Mhlongo said.

Foiled mock kidnapping

In August, five suspects including three foreign nationals were arrested after a foiled mock kidnapping for ransom attempt in Johannesburg.

The two South Africans, two Ugandans and one Malawian national were handcuffed during an intelligence-driven operation with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies including private security and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) in Melrose Arch.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Crime Intelligence and organised crime operatives received information about a South African woman who was planning for her employer to be kidnapped and forced to withdraw large sums of money from her business bank account.

ALSO READ: Suspected robber shot and wounded in Durban CBD