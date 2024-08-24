Two South Africans, three foreign nationals arrested in foiled kidnapping attempt

A South African woman was planning for her employer to be snatched in a mock kidnapping and forced to withdraw large sums of money from her bank

Five suspects including three foreign nationals have been arrested after a foiled mock kidnapping for ransom attempt in Johannesburg.

The two South Africans, two Ugandans and one Malawian national were handcuffed during an intelligence driven operation with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies including private security and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) in Melrose Arch on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Crime Intelligence and organised crime operatives received information about a South African woman who was planning for her employer to be kidnapped and forced to withdraw large sums of money from her business bank account.

Mock kidnapping

“Through intelligence tactics and working closely with the target who was supposed to be kidnapped, a mock kidnapping was planned.”

Mathe said police cannot share details about the execution of the operation as it would expose how intelligence driven operations are conducted.

“The Saps can therefore confirm that following this successful mock kidnapping and play along to ensure the syndicate is taken down, five suspects were arrested while planning to withdraw the money that had been ‘transferred’ following the ‘kidnapping’ of this ‘female employer

“The five suspects were placed under arrest for conspiracy to kidnap and for extortion at their meeting place in Melrose Arch on Friday, 23 August 2024,” Mathe said.

Officials applauded

Mathe added that three vehicles were seized including ten cellphones were also seized during the intelligence driven operation.

The National Commissioner of the Saps, General Fannie Masemola applauded the work of intelligence and organised crime unit for a seamless operation to ensure the life of the victim was not jeopardised.

“This was a sensitive operation but through the experience and skill set of our organised crime and intelligence team, we have managed to break the back of this syndicate. We do believe we have foiled many other kidnappings through the takedown of this syndicate. Investigations are continuing to determine if they can be linked to other kidnappings especially for ransom.”

