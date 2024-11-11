Suspected robber shot and wounded in Durban CBD

Paramedics found the man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The shooting happened on the corner of Stanger and West Street. Photo: iStock

A suspected robber was shot and wounded on the corner of Stanger and West Street in the Durban CBD in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics responded to the shooting incident just after 6am on Monday.

Shooting

“On arrival, paramedics found SAPS and security officials in attendance. Paramedics were shown to a man, believed to be in his thirties, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.”

Jamieson said the suspect was in a critical condition and was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.

“It is alleged that the man was a suspect who was shot by security personnel however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.”

ALSO READ: Two suspected hitmen killed in shootout with police in KZN

Hitmen killed

Last week, two suspected hitmen were killed in a shootout with police in KZN.

The gun battle happened at Mahlabathini in the Zululand District on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers gathered intelligence about two suspects who were travelling in a red VW Polo and were allegedly on their way to assassinate a taxi owner at Mahlabathini.

Netshiunda said the suspects’ vehicle was spotted driving along the P700 road in Mahlabathini when police instructed the driver to pull over.

“The driver stopped in the middle of the road, however in split seconds, two occupants of the vehicle got out of the vehicle and opened fire in the direction of the police. Tactical astute police officers returned fire and a shootout ensued.

“During the resultant shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded. Three firearms and ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said preliminary investigations confirmed that one of the firearms was stolen at Macekane Reserve in Mtunzini in January 2024.

ALSO READ: Police seize counterfeit goods worth millions in Fordsburg