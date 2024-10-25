Six dead in Cape Town mass shooting

The Thursday night incident in Bishop Lavis comes a day after five were killed in Atlantis, with police believing both are gang related.

Six people have been killed in another mass shooting on Thursday night.

Four men and two women are dead, while two others were wounded in the incident in the Cape Town’s Bishop Lavis.

Police stated that they have increased their presence in the area and that no resources will be spared in finding the perpetrators.

Bishop Lavis mass shooting

Armed suspects are believed to have entered an informal dwelling just after 8.30pm on 24 October.

ALSO READ: Calls for gun control after surge in mass killings

The unknown number of suspects opened fire on the Kogelberg Street residents, killing the six victims.

“The injured pair was transported to a medical facility for treatment. Murder and attempted murder dockets were opened for investigation with Anti-Gang Unit detectives,” confirmed police on Friday morning.

The deceased are between the ages of 24 and 55 and no arrests have been made as yet.

Atlantis mass shooting

Thursday night’s incident comes a day after five people were killed in Atlantis on the west coast.

Three vehicles were reportedly returning from a trip to the beach when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the occupants at the corner of Old Mamre and Silverstream roads.

ALSO READ: Atlantis mass shooting: Anti-gang unit detectives on trail of gunmen

The five victims were aged between 18 and 30, while five others were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police believe both incidents are gang related.

Cape Town murder cases

Based on the crime stats released by police for the first quarter of the 2024/25 reporting period, the Western Cape has the third highest number of registered murder cases.

Behind Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape recorded 1,138 murder cases in the three months between April and June.

Of the police stations recording the highest number in murder cases, City of Cape Town district stations made up seven of the top 10.

Nyanga was top of the list, while Khayelitsha, Harare, Delft, Phillipi East, Mfuleni and Kraaifontein make up places four to nine.

NOW READ: Ivor Blumenthal mugging: Is Gqeberha crime worse than the rest of South Africa?