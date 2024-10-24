Atlantis mass shooting: Anti-gang unit detectives on trail of gunmen

A manhunt is underway to net suspects involved in a mass shooting incident near Silverstream Beach, in the Western Cape.

In yet another mass shooting, five people were tragically gunned down and another five injured as they were returning from the beach in Atlantis on Wednesday evening.

The deadly attack on the corner of Old Mamre and Silverstream roads appears to be gang hit, according to police.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, police in the Western Cape confirmed that anti-gang unit detectives are “hard at work” in search of the gunmen involved in the shooting.

ALSO READ: Gang violence: MMC of public safety promises more officers, sniffer dogs in Eldos [VIDEO]

Atlantis mass shooting leaves five dead

“Reports from the scene indicate the victims of the shooting incident were returning home in three vehicles from the Silverstream beach when yet-to-be-identified gunmen opened fire on the vehicles on the corner of Old Mamre and Silverstream roads,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

According to Potelwa, five people aged between 18 and 30 sustained fatal injuries, while five others were rushed to a nearby hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

She confirmed that Atlantis police have opened murder and attempted murder dockets for investigation.

“As the investigation unfolds, it is expected that the motive for the shooting incident will be determined,” she added.

ALSO READ: Portfolio committee on police demands update on probe into police ties with gangs

‘Noem My Skollie’ star gunned down on Cape Flats

In another incident recently in Cape Town, award-winning Noem My Skollie actor David Manuel was one of two men who were tragically shot and killed in the gang-ridden township of Gugulethu.

The 46-year-old actor was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body when police arrived on the scene on the evening of 8 October.

David Manuel starred in the role of Freddy Gums in the hit movie ‘Noem My Skollie’. Picture: Facebook/ Noem My Skollie

Manuel played the role of “Freddy Gums”, a 28s prison gang leader in the 2016 blockbuster Noem My Skollie.

ALSO READ: Qumbu mass shooting: Eastern Cape police launch manhunt

New Brighton mass shooting

Meanwhile, the suspect in the five-person mass shooting which rocked New Brighton, in Gqeberha, on Tuesday night was killed in a gunfight with police.

The suspect allegedly shot and killed five men inside a house in the township.

Police believe the deceased was the sole suspect in the mass shooting.

“As from last night [Tuesday], we were pressing and investigating the suspect, because we were very fortunate to know the name of the suspect,” said Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner General Vuyisile Ncata.

“Today [Wednesday] the suspect was found inside the house where he was hiding and he tried to fight with the police. The police retaliated and defended themselves and he was fatally wounded with his firearm next to him.”

NOW READ: Calls for gun control after surge in mass killings