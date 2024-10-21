Calls for gun control after surge in mass killings

More than 100 people have been killed in multiple mass killings in the last three months, reigniting the date on gun control.

Gun Free South Africa (GFSA) has urged the government to strengthen its gun control strategies to put an end to mass shootings that engulfed the country recently.

GFSA, a lobby group fighting against the spread of illegal firearms, said its research revealed that in less than three months more than 100 people died in mass shooting incidents throughout the country.

Recent mass shootings include the killing of five family members from Bityi village outside Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

Protection for communities

A woman from Marite in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, who died when a gunman opened fire on her family members, was buried over the weekend.

Other family members escaped unharmed, while a female family member is still in hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Last week, seven family members were killed in Orange Farm. Three weeks ago, 18 people were killed in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape. And last month, seven relatives were killed in KwaZulu-Natal.

GFSA researcher Claire Taylor told The Citizen: “Mass shootings, in which four or more people are shot, often multiple times, have become increasingly prevalent across South Africa.

“To protect communities, we have to reduce the availability of guns through two key interventions. “These are recovering illegal guns already in circulation and implementing robust measures to prevent legal guns from leaking into the illegal market.”

No attention during elections

GFSA director Adele Kirsten had earlier criticised political parties for giving the issue of gun control any attention during their election campaigns.

“While almost all major political parties include addressing violent crime as a key feature of their 2024 election manifestos, most don’t mention gun control, even though guns are the leading weapon used in murder and attempted murder,” said Kirsten.

Kirsten said addressing gun-related crime must be a priority for any political party if they are serious about making the country safe for all who live in it.