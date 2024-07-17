Spa warns clients of fraud syndicate in SA

The spa has cancelled all bookings and vouchers that have not been paid for directly to Mangwanani or to authorised retailers.

The Mangwanani African Spa has warned its clients about making bookings after a fraud syndicate was discovered. Picture: martin-dm/Getty Images

Mangwanani African Spa has warned its clients to be cautious about where they make their bookings after discovering a fraud syndicate.

“Unauthorised individuals are selling fake vouchers claiming to be associated with our services. Please be vigilant and do not purchase any vouchers from unofficial sources,” read the statement from the spa.

Speaking to The Citizen, the Mangwanani African Spa was apprehensive about giving comment. “At this time, we have no comments on the matter as we are still busy with investigations,”said the spa.

Mangwanani was found in 2002 by CEO Erin Limbert.

Mangwanani discovered that clients are being sent incorrect banking details by various fraud rings.

Working with SAPS

Mangwanani said they’re working with the South African Police Services (Saps) and Private Security Investigators to ensure that these perpetrators and those who are using fraudulent vouchers are prosecuted.

“Unfortunately, we will have to cancel all bookings and vouchers that have not been paid for directly to Mangwanani or to authorised Mangwanani Retailers,” said the spa.

The beauty and wellness business encouraged its clients to verify with them first before making any payment by calling their offices.

Manager found guilty

Last week, in a separate incident, a farm manager was found guilty of twenty counts of fraud in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Kenneth Keletso Chiloane was arrested for crimes committed in 2012, which totalled a monetary value of R4.4 million.

The convicted fraudster was the manager of a farm in Hazyview where he had the responsibility to oversee the company’s yellow fleet equipment.

The term ‘yellow fleet’ refers to large tippers, diggers and trucks that carry yellow body markings.

In dealing with a client, Chiloane submitted fraudulent invoices relating to the fleet, which the client duly paid.

A police investigation led to Chiloane’s arrest, where after he pleaded not guilty.

Senior state prosecutor advocate Henry Nxumalo used witnesses to convince the court of all material aspects of the case, dismantling the accused’s version of events.

He was subsequently found guilty of all 20 counts of fraud. “However, the bank account was that of a corporate entity named Sesi Waka Trading CC, owned by the accused and caused an actual loss of over R4.4 million,” confirmed Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale

